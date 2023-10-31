Economic agenda for November 1, 2023

Central banks
Nourish it
- communication Monetary policy decisions (8.00 pm). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The reference rate should be between 5.25% and 5.5%.
- Jerome Powell press conference Commentary on monetary policy decisions (8.30pm).
Italian Stock Exchange
Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the third quarter of 2023
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
Business Square
Offering government bonds
Germany
- Issuance Government bonds maturing in November 2030 (Seven years). Maximum amount: 3 billion euros.
My quarter
Japan
- toyota motor (2nd quarter 2023/2024)
United State
- Airbnb (Q3 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)
- PayPal (Q3 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)
- Qualcomm (Q4 2022/2023 – Release after Wall Street close)
total economy
Great Britain
- index BMI manufacturing (Final) in October 2023 (10.30 am). Consensus: 45.2 (preliminary).
Japan
- index BMI manufacturing (Final) in October 2023 (02.30 AM). Consensus: 48.0 (preliminary).
United State
- new employees (ADP estimate) in October 2023 (1.15pm). Consensus: 150 thousand.
- ISM Manufacturing Index In October 2023 (3.00 pm). Consensus: 49.0 (previously 49.0).
- Construction spending In September 2023 (3.00 pm). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m.
- Weekly supplies of Petroleum (3.30 pm).
