October 31, 2023

Economic agenda for November 1, 2023

October 31, 2023

Central banks

Nourish it

  • communication Monetary policy decisions (8.00 pm). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The reference rate should be between 5.25% and 5.5%.

  • Jerome Powell press conference Commentary on monetary policy decisions (8.30pm).

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the third quarter of 2023

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Business Square

Offering government bonds

Germany

  • Issuance Government bonds maturing in November 2030 (Seven years). Maximum amount: 3 billion euros.

My quarter

Japan

  • toyota motor (2nd quarter 2023/2024)

United State

  • Airbnb (Q3 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • PayPal (Q3 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • Qualcomm (Q4 2022/2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Great Britain

  • index BMI manufacturing (Final) in October 2023 (10.30 am). Consensus: 45.2 (preliminary).

Japan

  • index BMI manufacturing (Final) in October 2023 (02.30 AM). Consensus: 48.0 (preliminary).

United State

  • new employees (ADP estimate) in October 2023 (1.15pm). Consensus: 150 thousand.

  • ISM Manufacturing Index In October 2023 (3.00 pm). Consensus: 49.0 (previously 49.0).

  • Construction spending In September 2023 (3.00 pm). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m.

  • Weekly supplies of Petroleum (3.30 pm).

