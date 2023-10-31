Economic agenda for November 1, 2023

Central banks

(8.00 pm). Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged; The reference rate should be between 5.25% and 5.5%. Jerome Powell press conference Commentary on monetary policy decisions (8.30pm).

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the third quarter of 2023

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Business Square

Offering government bonds

Germany

Issuance Government bonds maturing in November 2030 (Seven years). Maximum amount: 3 billion euros.

My quarter

Japan

toyota motor (2nd quarter 2023/2024)

United State

Airbnb (Q3 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

(Q3 2023 – Release after Wall Street close) PayPal (Q3 2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

(Q3 2023 – Release after Wall Street close) Qualcomm (Q4 2022/2023 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Great Britain

index BMI manufacturing (Final) in October 2023 (10.30 am). Consensus: 45.2 (preliminary).

Japan

index BMI manufacturing (Final) in October 2023 (02.30 AM). Consensus: 48.0 (preliminary).

United State