October 31, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

France avoids recession. GDP grew by 0.1% in the third quarter. Waiting for Italian data

France avoids recession. GDP grew by 0.1% in the third quarter. Waiting for Italian data

Karen Hines October 31, 2023 1 min read

Economic growth in France is slowing, and in the third quarter of the year it did not exceed +0.1%. The data, released today by statistics institute Insee, is in line with analyst expectations but represents a sharp slowdown compared to +0.6% in the April-June period. Unlike Germany, which gave on Monday […]

To continue reading



1 euro for the first month


Economic growth slows France, which did not exceed +0.1% in the third quarter of the year. The data, released today by statistics institute Insee, is in line with analyst expectations but represents a sharp slowdown compared to +0.6% in the April-June period. Unlike Germany, Which on Monday gave the first sign of a moderate recession (-0.1%), French GDP remains, albeit slightly, positive above all thanks to the recovery in household consumption (+0.7%) and investments (+1%). The opposite is bad Exports decreased by 1.4% For a whole year International Monetary Fund It forecasts growth of 1% followed by +1.3% in 2024. The forecast is a little more cautious Bank of France Which expects a 0.9% increase in GDP this year. Data will also be released soon Italian GDP and the entire Eurozone.

See also  Airbnb has launched the Wow Fund for the World's Most Unique Accommodations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Christmas is almost here: here are 3 ideas to light up the house with string lights

October 31, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Light cod croquettes, the perfect recipe when you have little time and a lot of hunger: they are delicious and very light

October 30, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Say goodbye to phone calls, no longer pay obnoxious expenses: just take money out of your pockets

October 30, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

France avoids recession. GDP grew by 0.1% in the third quarter. Waiting for Italian data

October 31, 2023 Karen Hines
7 min read

“Big Brother”, report cards: Signorini finds a wife (score 5), Garibaldi injured (score 2)

October 31, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Space waste also pollutes the atmosphere invisibly

October 31, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

UNASCA “on the road”, from driving schools to the streets to experience the dangers first-hand

October 31, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt