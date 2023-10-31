France avoids recession. GDP grew by 0.1% in the third quarter. Waiting for Italian data

Economic growth in France is slowing, and in the third quarter of the year it did not exceed +0.1%. The data, released today by statistics institute Insee, is in line with analyst expectations but represents a sharp slowdown compared to +0.6% in the April-June period. Unlike Germany, which gave on Monday […]

Economic growth slows France, which did not exceed +0.1% in the third quarter of the year. The data, released today by statistics institute Insee, is in line with analyst expectations but represents a sharp slowdown compared to +0.6% in the April-June period. Unlike Germany, Which on Monday gave the first sign of a moderate recession (-0.1%), French GDP remains, albeit slightly, positive above all thanks to the recovery in household consumption (+0.7%) and investments (+1%). The opposite is bad Exports decreased by 1.4% For a whole year International Monetary Fund It forecasts growth of 1% followed by +1.3% in 2024. The forecast is a little more cautious Bank of France Which expects a 0.9% increase in GDP this year. Data will also be released soon Italian GDP and the entire Eurozone.