A passenger had diarrhea on the plane, and the flight from Atlanta to Barcelona had to turn back. Pilot: “Biohazard”

special offer
best offer
annual
79.99 euros
19 euros
for 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6.99 euros
1 euro per month
for 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6.99 euros
1 euro per month
for 6 months
Choose now
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
special offer
Read the article and the entire website on ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89.99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and application
- Good morning bulletin at 7:30 a.m
- Ore18 newsletter for today’s updates
- The podcast is our signature
- Insights and live updates
plane from Delta Airlines departed friday from Atlanta to Barcelona, had to turn around and go back due to a passenger’s diarrhea. The airline explained that the situation was classified by the captain himself “biological hazard” I spoke to the control tower to request permission and return to the departure airport. After returning to Atlanta, several employees disinfected the plane for hours.
What happened
“It’s a biological problem,” one of the pilots told the control tower. “We had a passenger who had diarrhea the entire flight, so they[Delta]want us to go back to Atlanta.” El Mundo said the Sept. 1 flight did indeed depart from Atlanta two hours late, but only made it to Virginia before returning to Georgia. The same aircraft, after cleaning, was then used to transport 336 passengers to Barcelona with an unscheduled departure from Atlanta at approximately 3 am on 2 September. In the end, Delta Flight 194 arrived in Barcelona at 5 p.m. on Saturday, more than eight hours late.
Read the full article
on the messenger
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
50 times more money in 50 years
Italian Post: maximum employment of postal workers, cashiers and clerks, to end soon – Younipa
The spinach trick to preserving it without spoiling it: It will save you a lot of money