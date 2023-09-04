September 5, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A passenger had diarrhea on the plane, and the flight from Atlanta to Barcelona had to turn back. Pilot: “Biohazard”

Karen Hines September 5, 2023

A Delta Airlines flight that left Atlanta for Barcelona on Friday had to turn back and turn due to a passenger’s diarrhea.

plane from Delta Airlines departed friday from Atlanta to Barcelona, had to turn around and go back due to a passenger’s diarrhea. The airline explained that the situation was classified by the captain himself “biological hazard” I spoke to the control tower to request permission and return to the departure airport. After returning to Atlanta, several employees disinfected the plane for hours.

What happened

“It’s a biological problem,” one of the pilots told the control tower. “We had a passenger who had diarrhea the entire flight, so they[Delta]want us to go back to Atlanta.” El Mundo said the Sept. 1 flight did indeed depart from Atlanta two hours late, but only made it to Virginia before returning to Georgia. The same aircraft, after cleaning, was then used to transport 336 passengers to Barcelona with an unscheduled departure from Atlanta at approximately 3 am on 2 September. In the end, Delta Flight 194 arrived in Barcelona at 5 p.m. on Saturday, more than eight hours late.

