Economic agenda for March 15, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange
Business Square
- Expiration of stock futures, indexes and options contracts Expires in March 2024.
Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital Juventus Club. The process is scheduled to end on March 27, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until March 21.
Central banks
Bank of Italy
- to update Italian public debt (raw 10.30).
total economy
Italy
- Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in February 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m; +0.9% YoY (preliminary).
- Guide for Consumer prices (Final) in February 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1%; +0.8% YoY (preliminary).
- Trade balance In January 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: €6.2 billion.
- FifthRetail In January 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.
France
- Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in February 2024 (8.45 am). Consensus: +0.9% mo/m; +3.1% YoY (preliminary).
United State
- Empire Manufacturing Index In March 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: -8.0.
- Guide for Import prices In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.
- Use of production capacity In February 2024 (2.15pm). Consensus: 78.4%.
- Industrial production In February 2024 (2.15pm). Consensus: 0.0% m/m.
- Guide for University of Michigan Family Fund (Tentatively) in March 2024 (4.00pm). Consensus: 77.5.
