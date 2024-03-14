Economic agenda for March 15, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Square

Expiration of stock futures, indexes and options contracts Expires in March 2024.

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Capital increase

Work is underway to increase capital Juventus Club. The process is scheduled to end on March 27, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until March 21.

Central banks

Bank of Italy

to update Italian public debt (raw 10.30).

total economy

Italy

Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in February 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m; +0.9% YoY (preliminary).

Trade balance In January 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: €6.2 billion.

In January 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: €6.2 billion. FifthRetail In January 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.

France

Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in February 2024 (8.45 am). Consensus: +0.9% mo/m; +3.1% YoY (preliminary).

United State