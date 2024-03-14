Economic agenda for March 14, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange
Meetings with the financial community
- Where are you?. Capital Markets Update (raw 14.00).
- IVECO Group. Capital Markets Update (raw 13.30).
Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital Juventus Club. The process is scheduled to end on March 27, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until March 21.
My quarter
United State
- Dollar General (Q4 2023/2024 – Release after Wall Street close)
- Adobe (Q1 2023/2024 – Release after Wall Street close)
total economy
Spain
- Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in February 2024 (9.00 AM). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m; +2.9% YoY (preliminary).
United State
- Guide for Producer prices In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m; +1.2% YoY.
- Guide for Producer prices (excluding food and energy) in February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.0% YoY.
- Retail In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m.
- Retail (Excluding the automotive sector) in February 2024 (1.30 pm). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m.
- Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 13.30). Consensus: 220 miles.
- Business inventories In January 2024 (3.00 pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Discounted rate and benefits of up to €940 per year. News
Car Maintenance This oil will break your car’s engine: Always look for this writing | If it isn't there, throw it away immediately
Merger of Molise and Abruzzo? no. Mastella wants “Molisanio”: “Benevento with Isernia and Campobasso is an important area”