March 14, 2024

Economic agenda for March 14, 2024

Karen Hines March 14, 2024 1 min read

Italian Stock Exchange

Meetings with the financial community

  • Where are you?. Capital Markets Update (raw 14.00).

  • IVECO Group. Capital Markets Update (raw 13.30).

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Capital increase

  • Work is underway to increase capital Juventus Club. The process is scheduled to end on March 27, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until March 21.

My quarter

United State

  • Dollar General (Q4 2023/2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • Adobe (Q1 2023/2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Spain

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in February 2024 (9.00 AM). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m; +2.9% YoY (preliminary).

United State

  • Guide for Producer prices In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m; +1.2% YoY.

  • Guide for Producer prices (excluding food and energy) in February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.0% YoY.

  • Retail In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m.

  • Retail (Excluding the automotive sector) in February 2024 (1.30 pm). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m.

  • Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 13.30). Consensus: 220 miles.

  • Business inventories In January 2024 (3.00 pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.

