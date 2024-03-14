Discounted rate and benefits of up to €940 per year. News

after me Income Low, it is up to the middle class. But how far will the next interest rate cut be?Erbev? Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leoshe pointed out A maximum of 55 thousand euros. Here, in short, the government set high standards for the middle class. But what paths could next government intervention take? Over €50,000 of income today, the maximum rate of 43 percent applies. From 28 to 50 thousand euros of income, the average rate is applied which is currently set at 35 percent. So the first step should be “Expanding” the middle bracket, and raising the minimum to 55 thousand euros.

the accounts

According to estimates made by the National Council of Accountants of Il Messaggero, they will benefit approximately from this expansion 440 thousand taxpayers. If the average rate remains at the current level, i.e. 35 percent, the 440,000 taxpayers will receive a benefit of between 80 and 400 euros annually. The cost that the state will bear will not be high, only about one hundred million. But in fact it will also be included in the government's plans Reducing the tax rate, which, in the most “higher” version, can fall by up to 33 percent. If the average IRBV rate fell by just one point, i.e. from 35 percent currently to 34 percent, the benefits would range from 10 euros annually for an income of 29 thousand euros, and up to 670 euros annually for an income of 55 euros. One thousand euros up. The problem, when dealing with rates, is that the maximum benefits reach even very high incomes, which increases the costs of the procedure. In this case, for example, reducing the average income tax by one point while expanding the bracket to 55 thousand euros would cost the state 2.2 billion euros, but 1.4 billion would be a cost attributable to the third-party bracket, if income exceeds 55 thousand euros. We can go ahead with further cuts to deductions, such as the €260 cut for income over €50,000 that was introduced this year to finance the reduction of IRPEF brackets to three. In this case, the cost of the operation will decrease to “only” 800 million.

If you finally want to do it at the same time Reduced average Irpef rate from 35 to 33 percent The threshold for the second income bracket was raised to 55,000 euros, and the interest increases to 20 euros for an income of 29,000 euros, reaching 940 euros annually for an income of 55,000 euros. The total cost will be 3.5 billionBut two billion people will be “absorbed” with incomes above 55 thousand euros. Also in this case, as in the previous case, the benefit of higher income can be “nullified” by reducing deductions. The focal point, as Vice Minister Liu stressed, will be finding resources. In fact, before financing the IRBV cut for the middle class, it will also be necessary to refinance the cut for low-income earners for next year, that is, merging the old interest rate of 25 percent to 23 percent. This procedure alone costs 4 billion. Not to mention the 10 billion needed to confirm the reduction of contributions in relation to income by up to 35 thousand euros. The government has already placed some hay on the farm. He created a “tax cut” fund that pooled savings from eliminating ACE, an abolished incentive for businesses, and into which, for example, lotto proceeds would also end up. But the government is counting above all on the success of the biennial safeguard agreement on value-added tax figures, which will expire on October 15, that is, a few days before the launch of the measure. This is considered the main financial “lung” for moving forward with tax reform.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on

Prophet