January 15, 2024

Economic agenda for January 16, 2024

Karen Hines January 15, 2024 2 min read

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors to examine the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023

Oba

  • An overall voluntary takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Cometa for the shares is underway Italy services. The process will end on January 19, 2024.

  • The total offer takeover (OPA) promoted by CVA EOS for the shares is in progress refresh. The process will end on January 19, 2024.

Capital increase

  • The last day to list the rights related to increasing the company's capital Ulysses Biomed. The process will end on January 22, 2024.

  • Work is underway to increase capital Vianini. The process will end on January 19, 2024.

  • Work is underway to increase capital Portobello. The process is scheduled to end on February 1, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 26.

Shareholder meetings to approve financial statements

  • Homizi (FY 2022/2023; 2nd call – 5.00pm)

Offering government bonds

Germany

  • Issuance Government bonds maturing in April 2029 (five years). Maximum amount: 4 billion euros.

Spain

  • Issuance Government bonds with maturities of 3 and 9 months.

My quarter

United State

  • Morgan Stanley (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • Goldman Sachs Group (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

total economy

Italy

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Tentatively) in December 2023 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +0.5% YoY (preliminary).

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Tentatively) in December 2023 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +0.6% YoY (preliminary).

Europe

  • meetingEcoFin (raw 10.00).

Germany

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in December 2023 (08.00). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +3.8% YoY (preliminary).

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Final) in December 2023 (08.00). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m; +3.7% YoY (preparations).

  • index communicate (Economic Tendencies) January 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: 12.9 (previous: 12.8).

  • index communicate (Current status) January 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: -77.0 (previous: -77.1).

Great Britain

  • Unemployment rate In November 2023 (08.00 AM). Consensus: 4.3%.

United State

  • Empire Manufacturing Index In January 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: -4.5.

