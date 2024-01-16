You feel bad when you know how much you're going to pay, it's going to be your worst year ever

For 2024, the news is that taxes will increase significantly. Citizens will pay truly astronomical sums, which no one expected.

About 15 days ago we said goodbye to 2023 which just ended. What was most talked about in the news last year were the continuing increases in the costs of many products. Fuel prices rose dramatically, then fell slightly, leaving residents breathing. On the upside too Electricity cost These are basic necessities.

He was looking forward to 2024, hoping that something would change Prices started to fallBut it seems that the road is still long and winding.

Not only will the prices of products for sale and services not fall, but another increase in taxes is expected. There is no point in hiding the fact that everything related to taxes becomes a rather difficult topic and also difficult to deal with. There are a fair number of Italians there In obvious difficulty When it comes to having to deal with all the expected expenses throughout the year.

From the Budget Law of 2024, perhaps, if it was not expected to reduce the taxes to be paid, at least, it was thought possible to leave everything unchanged. Alternatively, the sign placed next to some items is a + sign.

Many expense items are increasing

In short, we need to surrender to this tax increase and look for the most effective way to save a few extra euros throughout the year, so that we can cover some additional expenses. The dog seems to be chasing its own tail, and the Italian who can't make ends meet must find a way to the rescue. It certainly can't be simple, but it may be the only chance you have at success Don't reach the end of the year with water in your throat.

Some of the increases, which will be discussed specifically shortly, were announced and then postponed for years. 2024 is a good time to do the math.

Taxes that will increase in 2024

It will be the first tax increase that Italian citizens will sufferIMUThis is due to the larger tax base. Rental costs are also increasing with… Dry couponespecially in short-term contracts, intervention aims to Prefer traditional rentals. After reduction in recent monthsEva On diapers, sanitary pads, menstrual cups, and car seats, as well as on powdered milk.

also Smokers This increase will be affected, with an increase 10/12 cents per package. Finally, real estate owned abroad will be taxed more heavily, thus also increasing Evie,IMU fees.