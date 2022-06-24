June 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

India, a man attacked by the crowd to kiss his wife in a river: the video goes viral

India, a man attacked by the crowd to kiss his wife in a river: the video goes viral

Samson Paul June 24, 2022 2 min read

viral video

Everything was captured in a video that quickly went viral on all social platforms. “This vulgarity (kissing the wife) will not be tolerated

Ayodhya

You hear the crowd screaming ‘Don’t you have a family?’ Get it out of here! “You should be ashamed,” shouted a young man as the others continued to beat the man.

His wife tried in every way to prevent

angry group

for hitting her husband, but the crowd around the beach overwhelmed him shortly after her partner got out of the water.

Police records

– Chief Inspector of Ayodhya Police Shailesh Pandey said he hasn’t received anything yet

complaint

Regarding the episode. However, the police are trying to identify the couple so they can take appropriate action

Lawsuits

against the attackers.

Public displays of affection in India

– The

PDA

(Public display of affection) may be illegal in India. The

Indian criminal law

, states that “obscene acts in a public place” that “disturb others” cannot be carried out. Quoting this symbol, many couples were caught kissing in public. However, the law does not give a precise definition of obscene acts, after the arrest

Supreme court

Verdict: “It is inconceivable how the expression of love can be linked to the crime of“ obscenity ”. In this case, the police were punished and forced to write a letter of apology to the couple.

See also  Pictures of Earth taken by a North Korean missile launched into space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Our economy has completely collapsed.

June 23, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

European Parliament approves resolution on emissions, FI abstains from vote

June 23, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

A woman living in Belgium became the mayor of a Japanese city

June 22, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Domain for Australia and the United States. Out of ginseng

June 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Uber compensates CGIL: €100,000 to set up a passenger assistance center in Milan

June 24, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Maneskin sends 28 thousand fans into a frenzy, and the beginning with an uproar: “Shut up and good” opens the concert

June 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Modified physical activity reward, what is it? Here are the details and to whom they belong

June 24, 2022 Karen Hines