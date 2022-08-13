Elections: So far 61 symbols have been issued in Ministry of Home Affairs – Politics

So far 61 election symbols have been submitted to the Home Ministry for the September 25 political polls, leading to the third notice board. Scores deposited today in the Ministry of Interior 6: The second day of the deposit to ‘open’ is the symbol “Esseritari” followed by “Technical Movement for Peace”. A third symbol of “Christian Democracy” appears alongside the classic Crusader shield. Then ‘Social Democracy’ and ‘Southern Italy’. 61st, First of the Third Bulletin Board, The

‘League for Italy’ symbol.

Offices for Viminale Warehouse will open from 8 and close at 20, then reopen tomorrow morning and close at 16 for three days.

The competition for depositing symbols for the Italian elections on September 25 started yesterday. First deposit score above 50 in the three days dedicated to deposit in Viminale: The Italian Liberal Party won a landslide victory, but it would later be discovered that it was not the original, as it was a former member, followed by the Maie (Italian Associative Movement Abroad) and the Holy Roman Catholic Empire. However, after the declaration of eligibility, to decide the ‘front row’ place in the ballot paper, A balance.

Deposit of party symbols

Party representatives were also present at Viminale for the opening ceremony of the election event.

For the League, Senator Roberto Calderoli It is believed to be the “first step to success”. Then Clemente Mastella, with the sign of ‘noy de centro’, claims to be the DC Doc, “the last successor, still in democratic institutions. Values ​​of Christian Democracy“Not like Calenda or Renzi” they’re Macronians too “. But there are at least two icons of old DC during the day, proving that the center is a booming sector. Symbol of the third pole, along with Action and Italia Viva, presented by Carlo Calenda’s deputy secretary of the party. Posted on the notice board on the first day Logo of the Forza Italia catalogBerlusconi was deposed by the president, FI Chamber Commissioner Gregorio Fontana, who confirmed that the centre-right coalition would consist of 4 forces: FI, FdI, Lega and the center line-up then came to present the symbol ‘. Here, too, is the inscription Libertas, along with DC’s crusader shield. At the center of Totti is Italy’s ‘noi con l’Italia di Maurizio Lupi’ and the political leader of the team that unites the Coraggio Italia di Brugnaro.

See also Positive bags even if the J&J vaccine is discontinued. US inflation above expectations, dollar lower Elections, Fiore presents Forza Nuova symbol: ‘Proud to be in prison’





There is more Former M5s Dino Giarusso Its slogan ‘South Calls North’, like ‘Di Luca Mayor of Italy – South Calls North’, is the brainchild of Cateno Di Luca, former mayor of Messina, candidate for the presidency of the Sicily region. Mario Adinolfi and Simone Di Stefano, former head of Casabound, came out in the afternoon with a list called ‘The Alternative for Italy – No Green Pass’.

A catalog for Forza Nuova, With the emblem of the Alliance for Peace and Freedom, it was presented by Roberto Fiore. Plowing through the doors of the Viminale, almost at the end of the day, is Bruno Tabacci with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio with the symbol of civic commitment.

As always, there’s no shortage of extravaganzas: from Party of Madness, a new creature of Doctor Seduction, already in some executive election rounds the Party of Good Manners, to Free, a group of civil committees, is portrayed by a man kicking Pinocchio. The show? “Protect the Constitution from lies”. The irrepressible General Antonio Pappalardo, leader of the Orange Dresses, in a pacifist guise, and the Forconi movement. The ‘guillotine’, symbol of Pancironi’s health revolution, the healing diet, the stylized cat on the ‘natural’ list and the tree woman in companion Sarah Kuniel’s life sign, Passionaria no Wax. At the end there are more than 50 symbols. And this is only the first day.