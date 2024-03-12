Shooting at Frosinone, here's a sneak peek at the bar: fight and gunfire

7.15 pm Saturday 9 March. from an apartment opposite Shake the strapThe Cameras Security forces captured the scene Crime, at the heart of nightlifeA Frosinone. A white Y10 traveling through Alto Moro can be seen parked on the left side of the road, the driver leaving with his three friends turning on the headlights and engine. Then the four go towards it External At the bar, inside is Micah Xhaga (now in jail) with his 4 friends. They exchange a few jokes and immediately get into a fight. there melee, from inside the outer zone, while moving outside, Mikea Zaka pulls the trigger from inside. Kasem Kasmi is lying on the ground (at the outer entrance) wearing a red shirt and light trousers. Immediately, from inside the outer area, Maija Xhaga, wearing a black shirt and trousers, continues to shoot. At the same timemurderer Missing man's brother, jeans and light jacket, limping (as he too was hit by a bullet) went back and bent down to check the condition of Kasem who died after 20 minutes of agony despite the arrival of 118 (Rome Editorial Board)