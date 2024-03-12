March 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Shooting at Frosinone, here's a sneak peek at the bar: fight and gunfire

Shooting at Frosinone, here's a sneak peek at the bar: fight and gunfire

Noah French March 12, 2024 1 min read

7.15 pm Saturday 9 March. from an apartment opposite Shake the strapThe Cameras Security forces captured the scene Crime, at the heart of nightlifeA Frosinone. A white Y10 traveling through Alto Moro can be seen parked on the left side of the road, the driver leaving with his three friends turning on the headlights and engine. Then the four go towards it External At the bar, inside is Micah Xhaga (now in jail) with his 4 friends. They exchange a few jokes and immediately get into a fight. there melee, from inside the outer zone, while moving outside, Mikea Zaka pulls the trigger from inside. Kasem Kasmi is lying on the ground (at the outer entrance) wearing a red shirt and light trousers. Immediately, from inside the outer area, Maija Xhaga, wearing a black shirt and trousers, continues to shoot. At the same timemurderer Missing man's brother, jeans and light jacket, limping (as he too was hit by a bullet) went back and bent down to check the condition of Kasem who died after 20 minutes of agony despite the arrival of 118 (Rome Editorial Board)

March 12, 2024

© All rights reserved

See also  "Tracy or Salvini? No, who is the real winner in the reopening" - Libero Codidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Earthquake in Naples, tertiary shock centered on Vesuvian: what happened

March 12, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Pd, Schlein did not deny the wide field after the defeat. Now they are trying again in Basilicata

March 11, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Weather trend for next weekend, first forecasts « 3B Meteo

March 11, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Shooting at Frosinone, here's a sneak peek at the bar: fight and gunfire

March 12, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Bank of Italy: “A boom in arrivals from abroad in 2023. Spending by foreign tourists grew by 17%, with a surplus of 2 billion”

March 12, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

Bobo announces trip to Russia: “Why I decided to go to the trenches”

March 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

NASA submits its 2025 budget request, with several helpful updates

March 12, 2024 Karen Hines