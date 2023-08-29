Earth will be unrecognizable after 100 million years: watch the video

Spoiler: Earth’s continents are moving! The past and future of the continental masses in a breathtaking video

land areas Land They were not always the ones who live today. Continents formed when our planet’s plates moved and collided over long periods of time. The following video shows how the current continents are believed to have evolved in the last 600 million years and where they will end up in the next 100 million years. Good vision!

Some information about our planet

With a radius of 6,371 km, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest in total in the Solar System. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million km) away from Earth. sun This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. Light from the Sun takes about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet. When the solar system settled into its current form about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth was formed by gravity pulling gas and dust together. Like other terrestrial planets, our planet has it a central core, a rocky mantle, and a solid crust.

Earth’s internal structure

The Earth consists of four main layers, starting with the inner core at the center of the planet, surrounded by the outer core, mantle, and crust. The inner core is a solid sphere with a radius of 1,221 kilometers, and is composed of iron and nickel. There the temperature reaches 5400 degrees Celsius. The inner core is surrounded by the outer core. The thickness of this layer is about 2,300 kilometers, and it consists of iron and nickel liquids. Between the outer core and the crust is the mantlethick layer. This sticky, hot mixture of molten rock is about 2,900 kilometers thick and has a caramel texture. The outermost layer, the earth’s crust, extends about 30 km on average. At the bottom of the oceans, the crust is thinner and extends about 5 km to the top of the mantle.

sourceCover photo, thought Ron Blakey, Professor of Geology, Northern Arizona University