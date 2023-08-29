1.2 billion pixels: Mars captured in panoramic HD video!

Mars has always fascinated man. for decades red planet It is “inhabited” by the rovers and landers sent by man to discover possible traces of past lives. The following video/panorama consists of 1.2 billion pixels captured by the rover curiousity Survey of the surface of Mars between Sol 3057 (March 12) and Sol 3062 (March 17, 2019). It consists of 396 images obtained with the rover’s mast camera. Dive into the details (we’re in Mount Sharp, inside Gale Crater).

Some information about the red planet

With an average radius of 3,390 kilometers, Mars is about half the size of Earth. the red planet It is 228 million kilometers away from the sun, which is equivalent to 1.5 astronomical units (oneastronomical unit “AU” is the distance between the Earth and the Sun, ie 150 million km). Mars completes one revolution every 24.6 hours which is very similar to a day on Earth (23.9 hours). They are called Martian days sol The year on Mars lasts 669.6 Martian days, which is equivalent to 687 Earth days. Its axis of rotation is inclined by 25 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit around the sun, another similarity with Land, which has an axial tilt of 23.4 degrees. Mars has distinct seasons, but they last longer than terrestrial seasons because it takes longer to orbit the sun (it is further away). The length of the seasons also varies due to the elliptical orbit.

there Vallis Marineris on Mars. Credit: European Space Agency

Marineris Valley and Olympus Mons

A large system of grooves called “Vallis MarinerisIts length is 4,800 km: its width is 320 km at its widest point, and its deepest point is 7 km. It is about Ten times larger than the Grand Canyon from Earth. The Red Planet is home to the largest volcano in the solar system. Olympus MgrIt is 25 km high and has a base diameter of 600 km. Here is the insight.

