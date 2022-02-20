February 20, 2022

€100 stipend bonus for income over €15,000 when due

Karen Hines February 20, 2022 2 min read

Let’s see when the bonus of 100 euros per month is due in paychecks for income over 15 thousand euros. And when not. And this is taking into account, from 2021 to 2022, the tax reform of the Draghi government. Those that, in this case, lowered their personal income tax rates from 5 to 4. As mentioned in this article.

In particular, the bonus of 100 euros per month in the form of paychecks for an income of up to 15,000 euros is definitely also due in 2022. And why, we remember, it is generally identified as the former Renzi bonus. Whereas for incomes over 15 thousand euros, a supplementary treatment is recognized or not based on the presence or absence of other tax deductions. And anyway it can’t be beat 1200 euros per year.

In detail, the 2022 bonus of 100 euros per month in paychecks is not valid for entry over 28 thousand euros. Whereas, between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros, complementary treatment can be paid in full. If there are no other tax cuts announced. Or it could be partially due. or still not recognized in the absence of inefficiency. between the total tax and total deductions.

€100 bonus in the form of stipends for incomes over €15,000 It is up or not In fact, taking into account all the discounts. That is, income from employment and the like, family burdens and also any interest expense on mortgages or loans contracted by 2021. The same applies to any 2021 premiums attributable to subsidized healthcare expenses.

Construction-related tax cuts also affect complementary therapy

Bonus of 100 euros in the form of salaries for incomes over 15 thousand euros, up to 28 thousand euros, also due or not due to construction bonuses. Which actually contributes to the recognition of complementary therapy or not. As reported and explained by the Internet newspaper ofrevenue agency FiscoOggi.it.

