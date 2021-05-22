Douglas Costa in Gremio, It’s Official: The Juventus Announcement

Turin – He returned to Juventus after the end of the Bayern Munich loan, Douglas Costa will return from Gremio. Juventus club itself has made the official announcement: the formula is the loan formula. The Bavarian club today received only the Brazilian winger through its Twitter profile, announcing that it was abandoning negotiations with the Bianconeri for the final purchase. The 31-time international Ferdioro, the return from a season that was not particularly positive from a personal point of view (only one goal in only 20 games in all competitions), will resume from the “eternal three colors” in Porto Alegre, the club that launched him into great football.