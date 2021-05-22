May 22, 2021

Douglas Costa in Gremio, It's Official: The Juventus Announcement

Mirabelle Hunt May 22, 2021 1 min read

Turin – He returned to Juventus after the end of the Bayern Munich loan, Douglas Costa will return from Gremio. Juventus club itself has made the official announcement: the formula is the loan formula. The Bavarian club today received only the Brazilian winger through its Twitter profile, announcing that it was abandoning negotiations with the Bianconeri for the final purchase. The 31-time international Ferdioro, the return from a season that was not particularly positive from a personal point of view (only one goal in only 20 games in all competitions), will resume from the “eternal three colors” in Porto Alegre, the club that launched him into great football.

Douglas Costa in Gremio: Juventus Press Release

The free loan to Douglas Costa, who will play for Gremio, is official. The Brazilian team, Juventus since 2017 and loaned to Bayern Munich this year, will wear the Porto Alegre jersey until June 30, 2022.That is, until the natural expiration of the contract that binds him to Juventus. It is clear from the press release issued by Juventus on its official website that by giving up a free transfer and choosing a temporary transfer, which will lead its leaders to say goodbye in a free transfer deal, Juventus will avoid losing 11 million euros.

