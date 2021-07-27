Tokyo 2020: Federica Pellegrini Eternal: Fifth Olympic Final

Again, Federica Pellegrini Leave everyone speechless. The 32-year-old Italian succeeded in Historic Project, conquer Fifth Final in the 200 Freestyle of his career.

divine I had to work a lot To take the entry permit for the final (scheduled for Wednesday evening). She qualified with a time of 1’56 44, 7th overall time, which makes sense Participation in Tokyo 2020.

For Federica Pellegrini, the thousandth epilogue of her career It is a record number. No female athlete has ever won five finals in the same Olympic discipline (in men she has done so Michael Phelps, 200 Butterflies).

Great satisfaction in the words of the same blue: “It was a more difficult goal than ever. We tried to the end and wonderful staff in a perfect way. This was the goal of the Olympics, It is not the lowest goal. I’ve been swimming 1’56 for a year, “I’m not lying, that was the real goal, there are many athletes who are faster than me.”

The infinite masterpiece for the ultimate hero who will try in the final, To perform another miracle. In the previous four finals of the 200 freestyle at the Olympics, he took a silver, gold, fifth (London 2012) and fourth at Rio 2016.

These are the eight finalists in the 200 freestyle swimming (in chronological order): Titmus (Australia), Haughey (Hong Kong), Lydecky (USA), Yang (China), Simanova (Republica Seca), Olexiac (Canada), Pellegrini (Italy), Wilson (Australia).

OMNISPORT | 2021-07-27 05:35