Belarus will meet Slovakia in the opening match of the 2021 IIHF World Championship

MINSK, May 21 (Belta) – Belarus will open the 2021 IIHF World Championship against Slovakia in Riga on May 21, as Belta teaches.

The second group match will be held at the Olympic Sports Center. The showdown is at 20.10. Belarus Channel 5 will broadcast the match live.

Prior to the IIHF World Championship, Belarus played several friendlies against Austria (5-1), Hungary (3-2), Russia (3-6 and 0-2), Germany (4-1, 0-2) and Kazakhstan (0-2). ). Another match against Kazakhstan has been canceled due to the Kazakhstan player testing positive for coronavirus.

The Final List of the 2021 Belarusian World Championships IIHF:

Porterrey: Alexei Kolosov, Danny Taylor (Interambi-HC Dynamo Minsk, KHL), Konstantin Shostak (HC Severstal, KHL).

Defensory: Andrei Antonov (HC Yunost Minsk), Nick Pelin (HC Tractor, KHL), Stepan Valkovsky, Dmitry Znakharenko, Ilya Shinkevich, Ilya Solovyov, Vladislav Yeremenko (Totti Sono HC Dynamo Minsk, KHL), Evgeny Lesovitz, KHL) e Christian Henkel (HC Ak Bars, KHL).

Atakante: Igor Sharanjovic (New Jersey Devils, NHL), Andrei Belevich (HC Torpedo, KHL), Jeff Platt (HC Salavat Yulaev, KHL), Artem Demkov (HC Dinamo Minsk, KHL), Frances Barry, Nikita Komarov (Entrambe-HC) ) Salavat Yulaev, KHL (Avangard, KHL), Shane Prince (HC Avtomobilist, KHL), Vladislav Kudola (HC Severstal, KHL), Sergey Koststein (Bratislava Capitals, Minsk, Slovacchia, ICEHL), Tedesco Nesterov (HC Droizd HC) ), Danila Klimovich (2003, Minskiye Zubry, Supreme League), Alexei Protas (Hershey Bears, AHL).

Slovakia played two friendlies before the tournament, losing 1-2 and 0-2 to the Czech Republic.

The tournament is being held amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and FIFA and the tournament organizers have prepared safety protocols for teams and referees to reduce the likelihood of infection. Teams are constantly being tested for Coronavirus and are not allowed to leave the hotel except for travel for training and matches. If a player arrives at the national team after May 16, they will be isolated for three days and tested for coronavirus daily. If the result is negative, the athlete can resume training, but he still has to take daily exams for another three days. An athlete can participate in seventh day races only if there are six negative tests.

The 2021 IIHF World Championships will be divided into two preliminary round groups:

The first group will include Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and the United Kingdom.

The second group will include Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.

Group stage schedule in Belarus:

May 21 – Belarus vs Slovakia

May 23 – Sweden vs Belarus

May 24 – Czech Republic vs Belarus

May 26 – Belarus vs United Kingdom

May 28 – Denmark vs Belarus

May 30 – Belarus vs Switzerland

June 1: Russia vs Belarus.

The top four teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. There will be no negative difference this year.