March 15, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The US is investing more than $6 billion in Samsung Electronics

The US is investing more than $6 billion in Samsung Electronics

Noah French March 15, 2024 1 min read
© Reuters.

The US government plans to pay more than $6 billion to Samsung Electronics Co. The financing will allow the semiconductor maker to expand its operations in Texas beyond the scope of the previously disclosed project, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg reports that the business sector is preparing to release key financial results in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. This includes providing more than $5 billion to Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing companies under the Chips and Science Act of 2022.

Also, the US government's monetary support for Samsung, South Korea's leading semiconductor manufacturer, is said to be complemented by the company's substantial investment in the US.

However, Bloomberg cautioned that the upcoming report represents only a preliminary agreement that is still subject to change, with no final decision made at this time.

This article was prepared and translated with the help of artificial intelligence, and then reviewed by an editor. For more details, please see our terms and conditions.

See also  Bad weather moves in on Monday, a Valentine's Day anticyclone arrives during the week, and it will be spring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Stephen Curry may run for President of the United States

March 15, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Reborn 15 years after the earthquake, L'Aquila Italian Capital of Culture 2026 – News

March 14, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

TikTok Ban in US: What Happens Now?

March 14, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

The US is investing more than $6 billion in Samsung Electronics

March 15, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

The most memorable ones by Marcello Gandini

March 15, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Stefano Di Martino and Belén Rodriguez “On miniaturization”: its discovery

March 15, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA/ESA's Hubble Telescope shows Jupiter's extreme weather

March 15, 2024 Karen Hines