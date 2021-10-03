Don’t expect CD Projekt to have a ‘wonderful effect’ in sales

During the last meeting with CD Projekt investors, CEO Adam Kshesinski He called to warn all those who, given the upcoming update of Cyberpunk 2077, are hoping for a jump in sales of the blockbuster sci-fi movie.

On the sidelines of intervention with shareholders, CD Projekt reflected on expectations nurtured by investors and provided, albeit only indirectly, pointers to enthusiasts looking to release the optimal version of Cyberpunk 2077 su PS5 e Xbox Series X / S. come all’chance of salvation.

CD Projekt CEO has already argued how to do it The game can be imagined Significant improvement in the future, I strongly believe. But I believe in that too There will be no “wonderful effect” Instead, it is likely to see a gradual increase in sales of Cyberpunk 2077.”.

In addition to the work that will lead to the publication (hopefully by the end of 2021) ofnextgen free update From Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Chief Mission Designer Paul Sasco He is Cyberpunk 2077 story review with fans For feedback on the most popular missions and content that made fans the happiest, likely due to the creation of the first major sci-fi adventure expansion for V and Johnny Silverhand.