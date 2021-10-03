Marseille mourns Bernard Tapie: “French Berlusconi” who ousted Milan Sacchi and Capello | first page

, theatrical chiefBetween 1986 and 1994. The successful businessman who exploded in the early eighties after he started working as a television salesman, thanks to the small screen who became a man of great fame in his country,I, whom he will meet several times during his life, even on the football fields.

What a challenge with AC Milan – Tabby is actually the boss who was able to make OM great, He led him to play the European Cup/Champions League final twice and win the coveted international title in 1993, defeating Milan Fabio Capello., in Munich. two years ago, the French national team – which included stars of the caliber of Chris Waddell, Abedi Pele and Jean-Pierre Papin (future AC Milan) – He eliminated the men coached by Arrigo Sacchi in the quarter-finals, effectively putting an end to Fusignano’s technical cycle, thanks to what happened on the renamed “Street Lamp Night”. Under a goal after a 1-1 draw at San Siro, Milan left the field, on the recommendation of Adriano Galliani, after a sudden drop in the voltage of the lights, which led to a 3-0 defeat and the exclusion of the Italian club. for the following year of European competitions.

landing – A popular and winning figure, Bernard Tapie was also and above all else A very controversial man in France and abroad. Thanks to his achievements in the world of sport – he also founded a cycling team, Vie Claire, which Bernard Hinault won his last Tour de France in 1985 – He also embarked on a short but intense political career, and also became a minister under Mitterrand. Here, however, his decline will begin, due to the referee trying to combine a league match between Marseille and Valencia., which ended his arrest in 1996. This fact, together with the case of the resale of the Adidas group – a court case that ended only a few months ago – puts an end to the adventure of the successful politician and businessman Tappy.

Illness – In 2017, the former No. 1 of Marseille revealed to the world that he is battling stomach cancer, which will force him to give up after four years. In his life he did not miss anything, even an experience as singer with the stage name Bernard Tapie, his name is still closely associated with OM and its fans, who have seen and remembered him even more recently as a milestone in the club’s history despite his Parisian origins and the sad outcome of his adventure as president.