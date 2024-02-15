Forever Skies will be a PS5 console exclusive at launch, with Sony funding the development

Today, the developers of Far From Home announced a first-person survival game Heaven forever will appear PS5 Come “Console exclusive at launchIt will be released simultaneously with the full PC version on sale on Steam during 2024.
The studio announced that it had closed a deal Partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainmentwhich provided support and financing, allowing for a simultaneous release on PC and console.
It was formerly Forever Skies It was also announced for the Xbox Series. This version wasn't mentioned in today's announcement, but considering it's a “console exclusive at PS5 launch,” we're guessing the Green Cross version is still in development and will be released at a later date.
Sci-fi themed survival game
For those who don't know, Forever Skies is a game Survival from a first-person perspective Sci-fi theme and the first title from Far From Home, a studio made up of developers of double- and triple-A titles of the caliber of Dying Light, Dead Island, The Medium, Chenorbylite and Divinity Original Sin.
In the game, we will have to explore a post-apocalyptic Earth destroyed and abandoned after an environmental disaster via a spaceship, which we will have to explore to find the necessary resources to survive and find the pathogens needed to cure a mysterious disease. However, in doing so, we will have to face thousands of dangers, either alone or in the company of three other players Online co-op mode.
Heaven forever è Available in early access on SteamIt currently receives mostly positive reviews from users.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Scarbo SV Rover, the new 1,100 hp super truck from California – news and previews
Does the car make a sound when the window is opened? Don't worry, it's the Helholtz effect: what it is and what it entails
Photovoltaic pergolas: what they are and how they work Design elements that make a home functional and environmentally sustainable