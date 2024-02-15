Forever Skies will be a PS5 console exclusive at launch, with Sony funding the development

Today, the developers of Far From Home announced a first-person survival game Heaven forever will appear PS5 Come “Console exclusive at launchIt will be released simultaneously with the full PC version on sale on Steam during 2024.

The studio announced that it had closed a deal Partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainmentwhich provided support and financing, allowing for a simultaneous release on PC and console.

It was formerly Forever Skies It was also announced for the Xbox Series. This version wasn't mentioned in today's announcement, but considering it's a “console exclusive at PS5 launch,” we're guessing the Green Cross version is still in development and will be released at a later date.