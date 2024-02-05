February 5, 2024

“Doctors saved me”

Lorelei Reese February 5, 2024

Martina Colombari, model, actress and former Miss Italy, underwent emergency abdominal surgery due to peritonitis. It's better now. He sent a message to his fans…

Martina Colombari, model, actress and former Miss Italy, underwent emergency abdominal surgery due to peritonitis. It's better now. She sent a message to her fans with an Instagram story from her hospital bed thanking doctors for saving her life and explaining why she disappeared from social media.

Martina Colombari talks about her relationship with her son to Verssimo: “No one taught us how to be parents.”

Video from the hospital of Martina Colombari undergoing surgery

“Good morning, if I have disappeared in the last days it is because I was in the hospital, and today they are releasing me, fortunately – she began a story -,” said the former Miss Italy, wife of Alessandro Costacurta, lying on the bed, with glasses and a tired face. “Abdominal emergency. I was a patient with peritonitis, and I was admitted to the Ceccarini Hospital in Riccione. I was here to visit my parents, and they were all wonderful, and all of Dr. Lucchi's staff, the nurses and nurses. They treated me and saved me. Now I will slowly recover.”

