“Doctors saved me”

special offer
Best offer
annual
79,99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
-or-
Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google
special offer
Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89,99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
- Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
- Ore18 Newsletter for today's updates
- Podcasts are our signatures
- Insights and live updates
Martina Colombari, model, actress and former Miss Italy, underwent emergency abdominal surgery due to peritonitis. It's better now. She sent a message to her fans with an Instagram story from her hospital bed thanking doctors for saving her life and explaining why she disappeared from social media.
Martina Colombari talks about her relationship with her son to Verssimo: “No one taught us how to be parents.”
Video from the hospital of Martina Colombari undergoing surgery
“Good morning, if I have disappeared in the last days it is because I was in the hospital, and today they are releasing me, fortunately – she began a story -,” said the former Miss Italy, wife of Alessandro Costacurta, lying on the bed, with glasses and a tired face. “Abdominal emergency. I was a patient with peritonitis, and I was admitted to the Ceccarini Hospital in Riccione. I was here to visit my parents, and they were all wonderful, and all of Dr. Lucchi's staff, the nurses and nurses. They treated me and saved me. Now I will slowly recover.”
© All rights reserved
Read the full article on
Prophet
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
The older brother, Beatrice's enemy, is ready to enter the house
Kate Middleton: What would happen to the monarchy if the details of the operation were revealed?
“Aldo, Giovanni, and Giacomo? I have never regretted leaving the trio and my husband. I live in a small town, but I'm tired of traveling »