November 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

"Djokovic will definitely be there."

November 25, 2021

Melbourne, Australia) – The Australian Open Scheduled to take place in January at Melbourne Park IceAccording to protocols approved by the state of Victoria, only those who have been vaccinated will be able to participate in the tournament. Craig Tilly, the Grand Slam director, remains optimistic about attending the world’s number one ranked Nole Djokovic: He has won nine Australian Opens. I’m sure he’d want to win 10th place. Today more than 85% of tennis players are vaccinated – His words to local broadcaster ‘SEN’ – And we take some credit for making vaccination a requirement to play in Australia. I think from now until January we’ll get to 90-90% because if you don’t get vaccinated you won’t play“.

Tilly: ‘There will be no preferential treatment’

Tilly admitted that in one or two cases, there are exceptions for medical reasons.”But there will be no preferential treatmentA message that appears to be also addressed to Djokovic, who has so far refused to reveal whether or not he has been vaccinated:Noll won 20 major tournaments, like Nadal who will be there and Federer. One of them will be superior to the others and I don’t think Nol wants to let herself be overcome by themTilley, who is not afraid of a poor reception for Djokovic in light of his stance on the vaccine, added: “He’s one of the greatest players ever, he’s made his point, some share it and most don’t. But I think it will be treated fairly“.

