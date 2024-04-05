Distance “surprise”, returning to an old love abroad

Filippo Torto will open his season on April 13. The Olympic 4×100 champion has made his decision Gainesville (Florida, USA) in the first outing of the competitive year, with the aim of testing one's condition in light of the following competitive events: the World Relay Championships (World Relay Championships, from May 4 to 5 in the Bahamas), the European Championships in Rome at the beginning of June and the 2024 Paris Olympics in Heart of summer.

Lombard hostility yes He is currently coaching in Montverde (near Orlando, USA) alongside many big names including Sha Carey Richardson (100m world champion) and Kenny Bednarek (200m Olympic silver). Filippo Torto chose to make his debut in the 100 metresa distance he has not visited for almost a year: the last time dates back to last May in Savona, with winds of 10.16 and 10.17.

The first Italian in history to run less than ten seconds at this distance (9.99 in 2018 in Madrid) She gave up 200 meters for the occasionIt is the specialty in which he won the bronze medal in the last European Championships and in which he met the Olympic minimum with a race of 20.14 in the last Italian Championships, before putting the silver medal around his neck in the relay at the World Championships. Championships. Filippo Torto did announced that it will also continue on Saturday, April 20but the distance and location have not yet been confirmed (it will obviously always be in the USA, where track and field events stream almost every day).