UFO in near-Earth space: what it is

A discovery in space not too far away has caused a stir in the scientific community. a Mysterious objectIt was discovered, with unprecedented properties, in orbit around a rapidly rotating pulsar, located about 40,000 light-years away.

UFO in space: what is it

Its unusual properties defy the conventional laws of celestial physics: it is more massive than the most massive neutron stars surveyed to date, but lighter than the smallest black holes ever discovered. This extraordinary discovery was made while the object was still in existence orbitava It revolves around a rapidly rotating pulsar, located more than 40,000 light-years away, inside a very dense star cluster.

This may be the first definition of a Binary systemOr it consists of a pulsar and a black hole. This unique stellar conjunction has the potential to open new horizons in astronomical research, allowing innovative tests of Einstein's general theory of relativity and opening an unprecedented window into the study of black holes and the universe. Mysterious objects in space.

Ben StubbersThe professor of astrophysics at the University of Manchester and head of the British project confirmed the excitement surrounding this discovery. The pulsar-black hole binary system promises to become a crucial research target for evaluating theories of gravity and gaining new insights into nuclear physics at extreme densities.

What is a neutron star and how is it formed?

the Neutron stars They represent one of the most extreme forms of matter found in the universe. These cosmic objects are born from a process known as a supernova, which marks the end of the life of a massive star. During a supernova, the star's core collapses in on itself under the force of gravity, generating pressure so intense that it exceeds the resistance of atoms. At this point, the electrons and protons of the material combine to form neutrons, creating a dense ball of compressed matter.

Neutron stars are incredibly small compared to their stellar counterparts, however Incredibly dense. Its mass may be similar to that of the Sun, but it is compressed into a very small space, only a few kilometers in diameter. This extreme density makes the surface gravity of neutron stars incredibly intense, so much so that one teaspoon of matter from a neutron star would weigh billions of tons on Earth.

What makes neutron stars even more extraordinary is their ability to resist Gravitational forces extremes that surround them. Despite their incredible mass, these structures do not completely collapse to form a black hole, but rather find a dynamic balance between gravity that compresses and the pressure of neutrons that try to expand. This unstable equilibrium is what makes it possible for neutron stars to exist as distinct entities within the universe.

What is a black hole and what is inside it?

I black holes It represents one of the most fascinating and mysterious mysteries in the universe. These are regions of space where gravity is so intense that it distorts space and time, creating an entity from which nothing, not even light, can escape. This amazing ability to absorb everything makes them invisible to outside observers, creating a dark and fascinating mystery for scientists.

In the middle of a Black hole Singularity found, period Infinite density Where the laws of traditional physics give way to Einstein's general relativity. At this point, the matter is compressed into an extremely small space, creating a gravitational force so strong that it distorts the surrounding space and makes any escape impossible.

The region surrounding the singularity is known as the event horizon, the point of no return beyond which nothing can escape the black hole's gravity. Once this limit is crossed, everything is taken over beyond repair drag towards the center of the black hole, and ends up merging with the singularity itself.