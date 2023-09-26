Did the rain dirty the glass and windows? Clean everything effortlessly and without leaving streaks

Did you wash your windows two days ago and a little rain made them dirty? Don’t worry, clean it this way without much effort.

How many times has it happened that we have just washed the windows, maybe two days ago, and a light rain falls and makes them all dirty again! Unfortunately, this happens often, especially in the summer, when it rains Rain that throws a lot of dust into the air and sticks to freshly washed windows and glass! We immediately feel frustrated, washing windows is not an easy task; But we can use methods to speed up the work and reduce the work.

Dust remains on the windows after rain, but getting rid of it is not difficult. If the windows have been cleaned recently, a soft cloth is sufficient and the dust will disappear without leaving any marks. As for fittings, it’s also more complicated because you have to consider the materials they’re made of. Depending on the type of window frame, we will have to use different products for cleaning. Supermarkets are full of very effective products for cleaning windows but it is always better to prefer natural products, both for their low cost and for their environmental impact: they do. We don’t pollute the planet and we don’t have to breathe chemicals.

Here’s how to clean windows without much effort and using natural products.

If our windows are made of aluminum, we can wash them with a slightly abrasive paste made with sodium bicarbonate, a product that we certainly have at home and which is also very useful for cleaning.. We put two tablespoons of baking soda in a bowl and add water until we get a paste-like consistency. We pass it on the windows using a sponge, and after letting it act for a few minutes, we rinse and dry it. Windows would be perfect!

Wooden window frames They are much more delicate and need to be maintained more often, so we need to take care that the product we use should not be abrasive; In fact, we should use Marseille soap: Put two tablespoons of soap flakes in warm water and clean the window with a microfiber cloth, then rinse well.

However, if the windows and doors of the house are made of PVC, We need to prepare a mixture with Hot water, bicarbonate, and vinegar: We pass the windows with a cloth and then rinse them well. Vinegar can also be used to remove stains that remain on wooden and aluminum frames: on wooden frames, you can use a soft-bristled toothbrush, while for aluminum, you can just scrub with a cloth.