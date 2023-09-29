Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the US Senate, has died at the age of 90

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Dianne Feinstein, one of the most famous and oldest US senators in power, has died at the age of 90. She was first elected from California to the Democratic Senate in 1992, and since then she has always been re-elected: she has held several important positions, including Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, and in 2012 she became the highest-voting US Senator In one Senate election (7.7 million).

Previously, in the 1970s, she was San Francisco City Council President when Mayor Joe Moscone and City Councilman Harvey Milk (the first openly gay elected politician in US history) were murdered in a political assassination. As council president, Feinstein became mayor of San Francisco, a position she held for ten years.

She had been suffering from various health problems for several years, and in February of this year Feinstein was hospitalized with a shingles infection, which left her severely weakened. Since then he has been unable to attend Senate voting sessions, and his absence has slowed the approval of some legislative measures (in fact, the Democratic Party’s majority in the Senate is so slim that even one absence can cause major problems). For this reason, in recent months some Democrats have also begun publicly calling for his resignation, amid much debate and criticism.

