Be careful if you see it around: run away from this bird immediately

Have you ever heard of the cassowary? It is considered a dangerous bird. But today it is also an animal whose life is at risk.

The cassowary is considered one of the largest birds in the world The most dangerous. Let’s try to understand what are the reasons for this evil reputation. A cousin of the ostrich, the cassowary is a species of… Large birds that live mainly in rainforests Tropical on the island of New Guinea, where it is the largest of the land animals, but also marginally in Queensland, Australia.

There are three types of cassowaries: the helmeted cassowary, the Bennett’s cassowary, and the one-horned cassowary. The Helmeted Cassowary can be recognized by the cartilaginous growths covering its head and blue neck, and is between 1.20 and 1.80 meters long and weighs about 80 kg. Cassowaries are impressive with their wings. They are unable to fly, but they can run at approximately 50 kilometers per hour, and they can even jump up to two meters high! But why are they considered the most dangerous birds in the world?

Cassowary: Discovery of an animal in danger of extinction

Cassowaries feed on fruit. They are shy animals that live hidden in deep forests and are known only to a few. while Not a carnivoreThis black-feathered bird can also be frightening to humans, especially when it feels threatened.

Its paws are actually equipped with The tentacles are about ten centimeters longVery sharp. In 2019, one of these birds claimed the life of a 75-year-old American man Cassowary scratches With the helmet he kept on his farm.

A cassowary helmet can also be used Hit his opponents. This equipment, capable of causing serious injury, earned him the qualification “The most dangerous birds in the world“From the Guinness Book of World Records. It is best to avoid getting too close.

It is believed that the bird was also They have been bred by humans for thousands of years. A study published by the American scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) on September 27, 2021, states that the first humans to arrive in New Guinea, about 42,000 years ago, hunted and raised these birds. To feed them. Eggshells and cassowary bones found in two sites on the island, the oldest dating back to 17,800 BC.

On July 29, 2022, the Wuthathi Aboriginal Corporation, an organization responsible for the cultural heritage and indigenous title of the Wuthathi Aboriginal people in Queensland, Australia, posted video footage on its Facebook account, showing a cassowary stalking at a fast pace and following it. A guard vehicle drives on the road. This certainly didn’t help Cassowary’s reputation.



