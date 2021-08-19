Diamond League in Eugene: Here are the blue stars

Everything is ready for Eugene For the first stage of Diamond League. Many athletics champions, the champions in the last Tokyo Olympics, will fight in the place where the next champions will be held world Cup. Blue Hopes aims to Gaia Sabatini, Federica del Bono, Andrea Dallaval and Alicia Trost. The event will be a reunification of Olympic gold medals. In the sixteenth century Jaya Sabatini, the European gold in under 23 and the champion in Tokyo, who just missed the final by achieving the best Italian time since 1984 (4:02.25), will find the Olympic champion Faith Kipigon (Kenya) Silver Laura Muir (Great Britain) and several other athletes with a figure of less than 4 minutes.
In the 100m race between Curley and De Grasse
In the men’s triple jump, the highlight is Andrea Delaval, while Federica of good You will participate in 1500 – North America.” Alicia Trost, in the high jump The Ukrainians will face Gerashchenko (4th in the Olympics) and Levchenko. Expectations are also high in the men’s 100 meters, where there will be no Olympic gold Marcel Jacobs I surrendered. Silver Fred Curley (USA) and Gold 200 (Bronze 100, 4×100) Andre de Grasse (Canada), ready for battle.
More Stories
Spending 8 consecutive hours in front of the computer and on Facebook creates psychological problems – il Fatto Nisseno
She is Mizala from 2004
Gymnastics, British Football Association apologize after allegations of harassment of athletes