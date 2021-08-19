TEMPORALS ARRIVES AT THE WEEKEND, HERE WHERE AND WHEN





A new offensive from the unstable weather of the northern regions is expected to break for the second time within the long days of anti-cyclone dominance that has been intriguing us for many days now. At the beginning of next week, this new onslaught of unstable weather will be possible thanks to a sliding vortex of low pressure that will be able to carve an area towards Central Europe. We have already talked about this outstanding figure in previous updates, when it seemed that the most active part of the vortex remained confined to areas outside the Alps, without having any special consequences for the weather in our country.

On the other hand, recent updates seem to suggest a different scenario, in which pulling the hottest part of high pressure over Western Europe sends down the unstable high-altitude core of air, first into the central countries. – Eastern Europe, and then it begins to affect the boot also from Sunday evening and from the Alps, so the direction of origin of this impulsion of instability will be purely northern. height analysis subordinate LAMMA Toscana model Indicated in the central hours of Monday 23 August:

Between the evening of Sunday August 22 and Monday August 23, the areas most involved will be those in the north, particularly Treveneto, with the arrival of strong thunderstorms. On Tuesday 24 August, some thunderstorms may push towards the central Adriatic side, affecting mainly Emilia-Romagna, Marchesa and Abruzzo. According to these recent updates, the Tyrrhenian Side and Northwest Corner areas will remain dry. appreciation Rainfall Submitted by American model for every Monday 23 August:

Finally, the arrival of this unstable thrust will lead to a more sensitive decrease in temperature in the north and on the slopes of the Adriatic.