Golf, all ready for the second major – sports – other sports

Three years after the last time, Francesco Molinari is back to play the PGA Championship. In Tulsa (USA), in Oklahoma, everything is ready for the 104th edition of the much-anticipated championship which, from May 19 to 22, will see 156 contenders, including the top 19 in the world. Fifteen years after last, the leading second man returned in 2022 as the Southern Hills Country Club champion, as Tiger Woods conquered the championship for the fourth and final time in 2007. The California champion will be among the event’s coveted champions. “The Big Cat”, upon his return to The Masters, will compete in the PGA Championship (whose story began in 1916) with the dream of winning it for the fifth time and emulating what he did in the past, Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus, two record holders in the competition. Il Fenomeno said he was confident during the pre-tournament press conference: “I feel like I can do it. I just have to go out and do my work. My body responds to stimuli better and better, and even though the work is still a long way off, I know I can win this.” Championship. I admit the following Monday the Masters was not a pleasant day. The pain was excruciating and I just tried to relieve the swelling with ice baths and rest. The next day I looked in the mirror and said to myself, “Okay tiger, you’ve climbed Everest and you’re playing Augusta now, get out of here and come back.” To work”.

Fresh from 17th place on AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA Tour), his second best result of the season, Chicco Molinari is looking for a turning point in the United States. In the tournament he has already seen in the top ten three times: the first in 2009 (10th), the second in 2017 (when he touched this achievement and finished second behind Justin Thomas) and the third in 2018 (sixth). The Piedmontese will play the first two rounds of the competition alongside England’s Lee Westwood and American Gary Woodland.

It will be an exhibition challenge in Tulsa as Scotty Scheffler (who has previously competed in four tournaments this year, including The Masters) will attempt to defend his leadership from attacks by Jon Ram. Second in the world rankings, the Spaniard who will return to the throne and hope to close out the American after fifth (or, alternatively, a tie with one or more other contenders) must win. Big opportunity for Jordan Spieth. Texas, who has won the last two RBC Heritage races, and finished second in AT&T Byron Nelson, has the chance to complete the Grand Slam and make Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Woods go down in history.

From Colin Morikawa (2020 champion) to Brooks Koepka (signed in 2018 and 2019), from Cameron Smith to Rory McIlroy. These and many others are the heroes on the field. On the other hand, the appeal will miss Phil Mickelson who lifted the Wanamaker Cup to the skies for the second time in 2021 (sixteen years after the first), establishing himself as the oldest winner at 50 years, 11 months and 7 days old.

Tournament Live on Sky Sport Arena – The PGA Championship will be streamed live on Sky Sport Arena and broadcast on NOW. May 19-22, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.