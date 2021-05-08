Di Maio-Speranza schedule reopens: from May 15, the quarantine will stop for those arriving from the European Union

At present
Ursula von der Leyen announces a maxi contract with Pfizer to supply 1.8 billion doses between now and 2023
08 mag
17:46
Only five deaths in the UK: the lowest since the start of the epidemic
08 mag
16:26
Rsa, entry is only allowed for green card holders
08 mag
16:20
European Union: “The goal of an agreement on the Covid corridor in May is realistic”
08 mag
16:15
Von der Leyen: “The pharmacy world in the European Union, and others export like us”
08 mag
16:05
Speranza signed the Decree on Safe Visits in the Republic of South Africa
08 mag
15:51
Draghi: Positive trend from April 26th, if new openings persist
08 mag
13:26
Di Maio-Speranza schedule: More Covid-free flights with USA
08 mag
13:24
The TAR requires Esperanza to publish the Minutes of the Anti-Covid Task Force
08 mag
13:06
De Mayo-Speranza: From May 15 the quarantine will stop in the countries of the European Union
08 mag
12:21
European Union: green light to contract with Pfizer 1.8 billion doses
“In Italy, 175 thousand deaths from Covid,” a report from the United States
“I hope to meet Putin soon.”
In the United Kingdom, Labor lost the important Hartlepool Parliament seat they had held for decades