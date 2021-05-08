“In Italy, 175 thousand deaths from Covid,” a report from the United States

Covid-19 caused 6.9 million deaths globally, more than double the official figures. In Italy, the total deaths will be “175,832”, not 122 thousand. These are figures for the report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, an independent research institute based at the University of Washington School of Medicine.





According to the analysis, deaths due to the Coronavirus are being greatly reduced in all countries. The United States, for example, according to the report, will have 905,000 victims, not about 580,000, as stated in official documents. In the document, it was specified that only deaths “directly caused by SARS-CoV-2” were considered and not those caused by serious problems that are being blamed on health systems in all countries. The most recent figures worldwide put the total number of deaths at 3.26 million.

According to the IHME report, which was updated a few days ago, the dramatic budget had already reached 6.9 million. “The epidemic is horrific, but this analysis shows that the real toll is much worse. Understanding the actual numbers of deaths allows us to gauge the scale of this global crisis and provides useful information for policymakers who need to devise recovery plans.” Says Professor Chris Murray, director of the institute.

The models used will allow us, according to IMHE, to assess the true impact of the epidemic in the 20 most affected countries. In India, the number of deaths will be 654,395, not just more than 220,000. Mexico will be at 617,127, not around 215-220,000. Brazil (595,903) and Russia (593,610) would be close to 600,000 dead. The UK will surpass 200,000 deaths (209,661), with more than 50,000 more deaths than the official number. A similar increase, according to the report, is also for Italy.