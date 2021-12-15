DHL arrives in D’Annunzio, workers are chained to Orio al Serio

Do you want to advertise on this site?

With the arrival of the warehouse Poste Italiane in D’Annunzio in Montichiari, which has thus become one of the most important shipping yards at the national level, DHL departed from Orio al Serio Airport (Bergamo) To move to Malpensa and double the contract with Poste Italiane, which also includes Brescia Airport. This has provoked many protests from individual unionists, among which Adl Cobas highlights

The strike resumed today by some workers outside Oreo DHL, which this morning led to the birth of a new protector During which some workers chained themselves to the company gates in protest.

« DHL Can Promise a discussion table in the province, but did not appear to ignore its promises and commitments – says the spokesperson ADL Cubas, RiccardoGermani – Strike turned into an unprecedented, workers chained to challenge DHL reorganization which states Cut hours and salary and here Transfer activities to Brescia without arranging any shuttle. Unacceptable conditions for a company experiencing increased turnover: workers will be forced to resign or work for 300 euros per month.

