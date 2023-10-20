Detecting strange particles in the atmosphere of a gas giant Latest view from the James Webb Telescope

The famous James Webb Telescope revealed the nature of some particles found near a giant gas planet far from Earth.

Man has been studying everything related to the universe for hundreds and hundreds of years, and over all this time he has managed to solve many mysteries about what lies behind the Earth’s atmosphere.

Despite all the progress in the astronomical field, there are still many doubts to be resolved, but year after year there are more and more questions to which we are able to give a definite answer.

In recent years, the goal of NASA and other space agencies around the world has been to search for other forms of life in the universe, or in any case to find concrete evidence of its existence. Necessary and sufficient conditions for the development of life.

In addition to the presence of liquid water, other factors must be taken into account such as pressurethe Temperature that it’Breathable atmosphere.

Leading research teams are also searching the open space Exoplanets (i.e. planets outside the solar system) With properties similar to Earth.

This is not only to understand whether life can develop on these planets as it does on Earth, but also to host humanity if our planet becomes uninhabitable.

The James Webb Telescope brings another great achievement to science

Scientists use different systems to study the universe and open space, but the most common are these systems Sensors and telescopes.

Probes are launched into space with the specific mission of reaching the orbit of a distant planet or other celestial body and collecting data; On the other hand, scientists use telescopes to see the phenomena of the universe closely.

One of the most widely used telescopes today, if not the most widely used, for sure James Webb Which was chosen by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency to replace the old Hubble Telescope that has fallen into disuse.

Launched into orbit in 2021, it has already allowed scientists to discover more about the universe, such as the interior of the Orion Nebula.

This time a telescope equipped with the latest infrared vision technology allowed NASA to make the discovery The nature of some molecules Away from the ground.

These are atmospheric molecules that form nearby Gas giant planet Which is located about 1,300 light-years from our Earth.

Quartz is not only in the soil, but also in the atmosphere

It all started when scientists pointed the James Webb Telescope in the direction of a gas giant planet about 1,300 light-years from our Earth, which was called WASP-17b.

The existence of this planet has been known since 2009 when it was discovered It has been compared in terms of properties to Jupiter: It is actually considered a hot planet due to its surface temperature of 1500 degrees Celsius.

The team of researchers used a spectrograph on the telescope to capture light from the atmosphere of planet WASP-17b, and came to an unusual result.

The truth is that through this method, scientists were able to discover how many metals are present in the atmosphere of this planet and what metals they discovered There are some quartz crystals.

These are quartz particles, composed of silicon and oxygen, and they are very small, but they prove that this type of mineral can also be found free in the atmosphere and not just within the soil.

Despite their small size, scientists said they may be very similar to those found in Earth’s geodes and soil.