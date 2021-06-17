Facing the heat is the main concern of the coming summer. That is why many begin to remove dust from the fan and check whether the air conditioner is working perfectly. However, hardly anyone knows the secret to good breathing and sleeping peacefully without mosquitoes.

The enemy of summer is heat precisely and we must run to hide in time, before this makes our lives less bearable.

Among the favorite tools for controlling the temperature of the house there is certainly the air conditioner. This appliance operates in such a way that it lowers the air temperature to the desired degree. It is generally installed in the bedroom to be able to sleep better at night. It is a device that works well for its purpose and is reversible. In fact, hot air can also be produced during the cold period.

However, before restarting it, you should check that it is working properly and that the filters are clean. After this initial check, you can turn on and enjoy the fresh air, especially in moments of extreme heat.

No one knows the secret to good breathing and sleeping peacefully without mosquitoes

This news might surprise us, but air conditioning wasn’t born with the purpose of making air more breathable, as you might think. In fact, this innovative device was invented to solve an even more annoying problem.

In 1800 in California, Dr. John Gurry who wanted to commit to doing something against mosquitoes, a real scourge for people and hospitals. At the time, mosquitoes were carrying various diseases including malaria yet it was not known how to stop them.

The doctor noticed that the mosquitoes kept track of time and when the temperature dropped they disappeared from the circulation. So in 1841 to keep mosquitoes away from hospitals, massive amounts of ice were taken from the northern lakes. But 10 years later he developed an air compressor that turned water into ice and his engine was powered by a horse. Air conditioning was born in 1851. In this way, mosquitoes disappeared from hospital wards in California.

The idea of ​​a brilliant doctor is still valid today. Thanks to the air conditioner, you will not only be able to breathe well, but above all you will keep the annoying mosquitoes away, for a very peaceful sleep.

