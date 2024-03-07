Rain and snow are just around the corner and will hit in a few hours

More rain and snow in the next few hours

Despite an alarming pressure in the Mediterranean basin, in the next few hours we will see the first signs of another deterioration that will bring heavy rain and snow by Friday 8 March..

In short, the general circulation that sees the continuous disturbances of the Atlantic Ocean crossing over to our country is not restricted, where the weather picture can be very unstable.

The The next few hours characterized by marked variation. In this environment, scattered rain is expected, especially in the Triveneto and parts of the south, especially in the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea. In the rest of the regions, more sunshine is found, especially in the northwestern and Tyrrhenian districts, where a few hours of sunshine can be enjoyed.

However, after this brief improvement, the weather conditions are prone to change again, as the atmosphere bravely tries to provide us with some more generous sunshine. the day of Friday, March 8 It is essentially transitional, characterized by a progressive decrease in atmospheric pressure. Although the weather will be relatively stable and partly sunny in the mornings, the weather will gradually deteriorate in the afternoon and evening, except for heavy cloud cover in the north.

The worsening will initially affect the north-west and Sardinia, then spread towards the north and the entire central Tyrrhenian belt overnight.

Attention should be paid to the evening they expect Heavy rain in northwest Heavy snowfall in respective hills starting from an average height of 800/900 meters .