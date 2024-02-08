100th Joint Assault Bridge delivered by Leonardo DRS to the US Army

Leonardo DRS (DRS) announced that it recently delivered the 100th Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) system to the U.S. Army, providing enhanced combat bridge capability for current and future operations. JAB systems are critical combat support platforms that provide freedom of maneuver to mounted and dismounted U.S. Army units on the battlefield.

In recognition of the delivery of the 100th unit, a ceremony featuring Army and DRS program personnel was held at Leonardo's DRS facility in West Plains, Missouri, where the systems were built.

The JAB system provides engineer units supporting armored brigade combat teams (ABCTs) with survivability, deployment and sustainment capabilities for operations. The JAB provides the ability to cross fords or dry gaps and the freedom to maneuver on the battlefield to match operations of heavy brigade combat teams composed of Abrams main battle tanks (MBTs) and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) supported by artillery units mounted on M270A2 GMLRS heavy rocket launchers and M109A7 Paladin self-propelled guns. .

The DRS-designed JAB represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor with advanced sensor systems available to the driver and tank commander.

The JAB system is built around the chassis of an M1A1 Abrams tank equipped with a reinforced suspension from the M1A2 integrated with a Military Load Class 85 hydraulic deck launch system.

To date, the US Army has ordered Leonardo DRS to build a total of 169 new JAB systems.

Source and photo: Leonardo DRS