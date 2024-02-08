Kaspersky is sounding the alarm about hackers: scams that are becoming increasingly dangerous and difficult to identify

The hacker alarm has been sounded: scams are becoming increasingly dangerous. What should you pay the most attention to?

The prevalence of hacker attacks is increasingly present. They are increasing dramatically. Alerting us to this news is Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence. In fact, he has conducted a very interesting study that could open our eyes to an important topic. It looks like hackers will start using artificial intelligence to do this Be able to carry out more precise cyber attacks.

To conduct this research, the dark web was analyzed. This is the hidden part of the Internet, where illegal activities take place. Thousands of discussions about the use of artificial intelligence in crime have been revealed. We're talking about at least 3,000 threads in this regard that crossed that threshold in March. It is expected that although these discussions will be fewer, This phenomenon has been recurring on the dark web.

Hacker attacks will evolve, and Kaspersky warns us: everything is about to change

Kaspersky discovers the most popular topics at the moment. We are talking about developing malware, that is, malicious software capable of damaging systems. Then from improper use of linguistic models, ie Artificial intelligence tools that generate texts from data or words. Below we also find the processing of user information. Finally, you can read about secret account sales and analyze files from infected devices.

Regardless of these discussions it exists A topic that scares experts. There is talk of the sale of stolen ChatGPT profiles, which is thriving on the dark web like never before. That's at least 3,000 ads for what they read. Most of them are paid accounts that were stolen or created in bulk. It can be distributed through private channels, or through some secure applications such as Telegram.

As if that wasn't enough, some cyber criminals They generate numbers similar to ChatGPT. A clear example of this is WolfGPT, which presents itself as a “fake service” and puts users at risk. Unfortunately, the dark web is a rather active platform that cannot be overlooked.

Kaspersky recommends updating your antivirus software, downloading computer updates, and not visiting strange portals. In these cases, there is a risk of a hacking attack that is really difficult to escape from. So be very careful when browsing the web.