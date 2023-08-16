Delicious, soft and flavourful, they’ll run out quickly: they’re so delicious

Delicious, fragrant, sweet and savory soft donut. Here’s how to make this delicious dessert using just a few ingredients. This procedure is very simple.

In summer as well as in winter, get ready candy It always makes me happy. Today we want to offer you a very tasty recipe for its preparationand cake. This is one of the most loved desserts by children, but also by adults.

In short, cupcakes satisfy everyone’s taste. But how do you prepare them? there recipe cWhat he will offer you today is very simple. Here is all you need.

Delicious, soft, fluffy and delicious cupcakes, here is the recipe

Pancakes or cake or simply cupcakes, It is one of the most beloved desserts ever. It is said that the origin of the muffin is English or Anglo-American.

but, Sweet pie Originally from the Netherlands, it was then exported to the USA and then gradually to other countries. It is a dessert that can be prepared at home or purchased from bakeries, supermarkets or kiosks.

here Ingredients for making about 8 donuts:

200 grams of bread flour

120 grams of cake flour

6 grams of instant dry yeast

6 grams of salt

45 grams of sugar

1 egg

90 grams of water

70 grams of milk

38g butter, strictly at room temperature.

procedures

Take container And we put 200 grams of bread flour, cake flour and dry yeast inside and mix everything. Add salt, then sugar again and mix well.

In another bowl, beat the egg and add it to the flour, adding another 70 ml of warm milk. Mix everything with the help of a spoon. It will be the turn of warm water.

Keep stirring until the mixture starts to come together. Also help yourself with your hands by kneading until you get a stick, just like when making pizza.

Leave for 10 minutes, covering the bowl with a cloth. Time has passed, continue to knead with your hands and expandthe loafInsert the room temperature butter inside.

Keep kneading for 5 minutes. When the butter is completely mixed with the rest of the dough, transfer the latter to a surface, continuing to work with your hands.

Make circular motions and push the dough back forward and then back again, beat and repeat the fold until the surface of the dough is completely smooth.

Repeat this for 6 minutes. At this point, form a ball and return the dough to the bowl, which you will cover with parchment paper.

Let it rise at least until it doubles in size. Once the necessary time has elapsed, take the dough and place it on the surface, where you previously sprinkled a little flour.

Roll out the dough and divide it first into two parts, and then each half into two more parts. After you get four small loaves, divide it again, and get it all 8 pieces of dough.

Take each of these and flatten the surface, forming a ball, obviously helping with your hands.

Once you have formed 8 balls, cover them with some transparencies. Let it rest for another 15 minutes. We put a little flour on the sides of the balls, then we take them one by one and pass them on the pile of flour.

With the palm of your hand, press the dough to release the gas. Put each flat piece of dough on a floured surface, and use a special tool to make a hole in the middle.

I got it this way Classic donut shape. Let the dough rest again until each donut has doubled in size, about an hour.

Cover with the towel. Once the time has elapsed, remove the wrapping paper and let the dough dry again for 10 minutes.

to cook

At this point, take the donut and dip it into the boiling oil at 175 degrees and cook for anywhere from one minute and thirty seconds to two minutes. Then flip it over to cook it a little longer.

At this point, drain the donut by placing it on paper towels to drain the oil as much as possible and spread it over the sugar.

And so I got some cupcakes Really very soft inside, soft and above all delicious. This way you will make your kids happy and more. It is perfect in winter, but also in summer.