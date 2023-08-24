Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia join the BRICS group. The group of emerging countries will account for 36% of the global GDP.

This move was expected, but the scale of the expansion is massive. the countries brix — short for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — who met in Johannesburg for their 15th summit decided to invite Argentina, EgyptEthiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ed The United Arab Emirates To become members of the group from January 2024. The result, as explained by the Brazilian president Lola da SilvaIt will be that the BRICS countries “will represent 36% of the global GDP And 47% of the entire planet’s population. This first phase will be joined by another phase of further expansion. A clear challenge to the Western powers. Looming on the horizon is the hope of Beijing and Moscow for a deal.New world systemI was freed United States of America And by NATO. At present, about 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS.

“The BRICS group is a diverse group of countries. It is partnership Equality between nations that have different points of view but one A shared vision of a better worldsaid the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa Read the final press release. “We as the five BRICS countries have reached an agreement on the guidelines, standards, standards and procedures for the expansion process.” In addition, the leaders have instructed the finance ministers and central bank governors, as appropriate Consider the issue of local currenciespayment tools and platforms and report to the BRICS leaders themselves at the next summit. And so is the goal.remove the dollarEmerging economies confirmed.

to the Chinese president Xi JinpingHe spoke of a “historic event,” saying that this step “represents a new chapter in the cooperation of emerging and developing countries.” Narendra Modi He predicts that “this will also enhance the confidence of many countries in the world in a multipolar world order.” The Iranian president also rejoiced Ibrahim Raisi, Who, as he left to attend the summit, defined the BRICS group as “a new emerging force in the world that has managed to unite independent countries to achieve a common goal of economic cooperation and development.” fight unilateralism“.

Russian president Russian President Vladimir PutinWho participates via video conference after the International Criminal Court issued a decision Arrest warrant Against him in March, in his short speech he did not mention the plane crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group: he followed the text faithfully, speaking exclusively of BRICS expansion to “guarantee its influence in the world”. According to Putin, the countries of the so-called “golden billion,” that is, those that belong to the Western system, seek to impose their rules contradicting the system of international law to “preserve the unipolar world”: their world is “unipolar.”Colonialism in a new package“.

This is the second time that the BRICS group has decided to expand. The cluster was formed in 2009 From Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined in 2010. The BRICS bloc accounts for about 40% of the world’s population and contributes more than a quarter to global GDP.