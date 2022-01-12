January 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Spain: Minister criticizes ‘big farms’, strong controversy – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul January 12, 2022 2 min read

(ANSA) – MADRID, Jan. 12 – A heated debate has opened for days in Spain over comments in which the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, criticized what he called “big farms”.

“We have to distinguish between industrial farms and large farms,” ​​the minister told the Guardian on December 26. “The latter type is environmentally sustainable and has significant weight in certain regions of Spain, such as Asturias, Castile and Leon as well as Andalusia and Extremadura”; He added before declaring: “What is absolutely unsustainable are the so-called big farms (…). They occupy a place in empty Spain, and they put 4,000, 5,000 or 10,000 heads of cattle in it, polluting the land and water. Then it’s naturally exported… It’s worse quality meat, it’s animal abuse and it has a major environmental impact.”

The controversy over the words of Garzon, who represents the Unidas Podemos (left) formation in the government, began after some opposition figures stopped there after a few days. Harsh criticism of the minister was criticized not only from the right and from part of the powerful Spanish meat-producing sector, accusing Garzon of “attacking farmers”, but also from the partners of the socialist government, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“This controversy deeply regrets me,” he declared on Cadena Ser radio. “We are talking about a sector that produces meat of the best quality in Spain.” In the past few hours, Garzón has reiterated the concepts expressed to The Guardian, noting that measures are being taken in Spain and at the European level to limit large farms. In the summer, Garzon had urged citizens to “eat less meat” to make its consumption more sustainable. (Dealing).

See also  Ohio, Police kill black teen girl: Protest erupts

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

Decree Flows 2021 for Job Applications Starting January 27

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Simon Morrow rescued in Kathmandu, an avalanche destroys the base camp in Manaslu

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

India: Demonstration warning in the Ganges, severe fire danger – Ultima Ora

January 11, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Spain: Minister criticizes ‘big farms’, strong controversy – Ultima Ora

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

New Year’s model will be previewed in Taiwan

January 12, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Samuel Carniani Is Roberta Ellaria’s Choice for Men and Women / “It’s Strange…”

January 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

It sounds strange, but the cause of dry skin and itchy legs may be this unexpected habit

January 12, 2022 Karen Hines