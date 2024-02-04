February 4, 2024

Davis Cup on SuperTenniX: USA in the finals, qualifying results

Mirabelle Hunt February 4, 2024

The United States completed its 227th Davis Cup victory and qualified for the 2024 finals. On the neutral court of SEB Arena in Vilnius, the United States beat Ukraine 3-0 in the qualifiers, one of 12 matches that offer a qualifying spot. To capture the group stage, it is broadcast on SuperTennis and SuperTenniX.

Following the success of Sebastian Korda and Christopher Eubanks yesterday, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram won in doubles over Ilya Beloborodko and Alexei Krutykh 63 46 63.

The United States of America concludes the deal?

The United States is thus the first country to join the four countries that have already qualified directly to the group stage: defending champion Italy, finalists Australia, Spain and Great Britain.

Below are the results of other matches that started today.

Hungary-Germany
Dominik Koepfer opens the match with his third career win at Davis. World No. 60 defeated Fabian Marozsan 62 76 (4) with 20 winners to 15.

Serbia and Slovakia
On the Kraljevo Indoor Clay Court, Lukas Klein, No. 143 in the world, pulls off a surprise today and wins the first singles Davis Cup of his career. The Slovak player, who was able to force Alexander Zverev to take the fifth set at the Australian Open, beat Miomir Kekmanovic 76 (2) 62, who lost his serve four times.

Netherlands-Switzerland 1-1
The first day ends between the Netherlands and Switzerland in Groningen with a score of 1-1. Talon Greksboer brings the first point to the Netherlands. He defeated world number 29 Marc-Andrea Hoessler 76(3) 76(3), who still managed to cover the gap of 170th place in the world rankings.

In the second singles, Leandro Reddy achieved his first Davis Cup victory by defeating Boteach van de Zandschulp 64 76 (3). The Swiss performed well last year against Andy Murray in the group stage.

