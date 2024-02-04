Federer and the challenge with Kate Middleton at Wimbledon: What happened

the The Princess of Wales is a great athlete and tennis enthusiast. In recent days, Prince William's wife proved this by landing on the grass with a racket and a white skirt. Wimbledon To challenge the tennis champion Roger Federer.
Wimbledon and the visit of Roger Federer and the Princess of Wales
Before the start of the Grand Slam tournament (The oldest event in tennis), the future Queen of the United Kingdom attended with Federer backstage Exercises From young people Ball boy Who are preparing to participate in the tournament. Kate, patron saintAll England Tennis and Croquet ClubHe mentioned that Wimbledon It's always been”They are known for being incredibly professional and it was amazing to see the amount of commitment and passion given behind the scenesWhile chatting with the princess, Federer revealed an anecdote dating back to when he was 10 years old: “Once you become a ball boy, you stay one for life. Dedication and passion for the sport runs above all else through this role“.
