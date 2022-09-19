Monza Juventus, CM Report Cards: Di Maria makes the difference to others, Allegri from 4 also in the stands. Gytkjaer decisive | league

Monza – Juventus 1-0

Gregory 6.5: The first thing that saves the afternoon with less than ten minutes remaining. Attentive and focused, he reveals some dangerous situations with his feet.

Marlon 6.5: Not always accurate and elegant in his work, however, he asserts himself as a strong and reliable element.

(from 9th Street Calderola 6: Protects the defense by paying attention to the point)

March 7: Brilliant core performance in defence: Vlahovic taunts and signs two key closings on several Juve counterattacks using his sense of position.

ISO 7.5: He has a great desire to do this: he follows Di Maria like a shadow that causes him to be sent off, searches for the goal with a free kick and in defense shows himself confident left and right.

Ciurria 7: Lined up by surprise from 1′, the challenge began with a stunt and desire to do. It attracts many balls, effectively breaking the game. Sign up for Crucial Help.

Rovilla 7: He draws a clever and clean football, making even non-trivial plays seem simple. He always breaks with the character and also strives for the conclusion of the entire match.

6 senses: An excellent start, in which he relies on his style of close dialogues with Rovilla. With the passage of minutes its intensity decreases until it is replaced.

(from 9th Street Barberry 6: Enters to support dribbling Monza in numerical superiority)

Carlos 6.5: Material testing on a competency scale. One of the most stable and enduring attacking trends.

(from 39th Street Berndelle sv.: enters to arm the rear bulkhead)

Pesina 6: Called for the split between the midline and the trocar, the Biancorso captain is rarely seen in the first fracture, while in the second fracture – thanks to the larger space – he is more stable. It has ample room for growth.

Capri 5: Monza’s conflicting note: Some leap forward in dictating the last move, but in many situations he makes even trivial mistakes. It can and should do more.

(from 24th Street hit 6: Some ideas for fetching the body)

Mota 6: Published as the attack’s central reference, it strains itself into an intense work of push-ups and running. The most effective ideas emerge when you can scale and confirm their speed.

(from 9th Street JetcGear 7: Decisive: He enters the field and on the second try signs a goal that will go down in Monza’s history. At the moment Brianza can’t ignore his physicality)

Palladino flocks 7.5: In less than a week he moved from Monza Primavera to his first appearance in Serie A. He has an attacking team that shows quality and courage. Historic era for him and his team.

Juventus

Perrin 6: The best moment in Juventus in the worst moments of Juventus in recent years

De Sciglio 5: Right, Wrong So Much, So Much (41 ‘st Soulé sv)

4.5 cats: Rocky, still a little rough, is in confusion especially in the second half when the tag is always lost.

Primer 5: Empty lanes never fail.

Danilo 5.5: on the left to allow Juventus to slip from 3 (or rather 5) to the 4th line. He leads the counter-attack that can change the fate of the match, the wrong choice and the measure of the last pass,

McKinney 5.5: A little here, a little there, always rough

Paredes 5: Plays from a standstill or almost, the light never comes on and is only useful when the ball is inactive.

Meriti 5.5: Allegri does not reject him, he tries to create something that is good but difficult for everyone (41 ‘st sv . beans)

Mary 4: It had to make a difference, it worked but for Monza. Completely useless elbow and frustration daughter

Vlahovic 4.5: More than the winger’s performance alone, he’s always alone in attack, but if he doesn’t control the ball, it’s his fault and not the fault of his teammates.

Costique 5: He’s also in trouble (33′ st Kin 5.5: The good ball on his head, leans it weakly on Di Gregorio)

Attached Allegri (on a Landucci seat) 4Juventus are in disarray, if he stays in place for now, it will be only and exclusive to a contract worth 7 million net plus bonuses until June 30, 2025.