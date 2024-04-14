Daniele Persigianni's Stuffed Tomatoes: Using 3 Ingredients You Can Replicate Chef's Delicious Food | They'll all make an appearance

Daniele Persegani's Stuffed Tomatoes are made with only a few ingredients and are delicious: everyone will want to come again!

tasting, With delicious filling H tastingI Stuffed tomatoes by Daniele Persegani It is a true delicacy and will make anyone who tastes it fall in love with it. In fact, the guests to whom you suggest this irresistible recipe will certainly be too They'll want to make an appearance. It is also about An excellent second course to prepare for the summer.

In fact, stuffed tomatoes would be perfect to taste Even on the beach by the sea s During a walk. As we just mentioned, we are talking about a recipe he suggested Daniele Perseganithat is, a very famous chef from Cremona, as well as a teacher and TV presenter.

In particular, Persegani is a well-known face It's always midday Within the famous program in question, the chef suggested delicious stuffed tomatoes. Filling based Boiled eggs, sour cream, garlic and basil It will be delicious. seeing is believing.

So, to prepare stuffed tomatoes for Daniele Persegani you will only need Just a few ingredients Obviously, the tomatoes will be the undisputed stars of the recipe. In addition, the procedure to be followed is Really easy and fast. These stuffed tomatoes will be amazing. A real treat!

Stuffed tomatoes from Daniele Persegani: Ingredients for three tomatoes

3 tomatoes

Powdered sugar to taste.

1 boiled egg

50 milliliters of sour cream.

25 grams of bread crumbs.

1 garlic clove;

CP sale;

Baby QB;

Basil as desired

Extra virgin olive oil as desired

Procedure

First, deal with tomatoes. So, Remove the top of each tomato H Dig inside each one of themRemove pulp and seeds. Next, we take a baking tray, cover it with a sheet of baking paper, put the tomatoes on it, and drop them as well A shower of powdered sugar on them. Cook in a preheated oven 210 degrees for every Fifteen minutes.

Then take a boiled egg and Mix it in the blender. At this point, take a bowl and add the finely chopped boiled egg, chopped basil, a thinly sliced ​​garlic clove, sour cream, and bread crumbs. So mix all the ingredients by hand. there he is The tomato filling will be ready.

about that, Stuff each tomato with the filling you just got Then place the stuffed tomatoes on the baking tray. Season with a little oil and bake 180 degrees for every Three quarters of an hour.