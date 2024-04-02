April 2, 2024

Daniela Shawli died and Rice bid farewell to his wife: “A woman more precious than pearls”

Lorelei Reese April 2, 2024 2 min read

“A woman of value, who will find her? Her value is greater than the value of pearls.” (Proverbs 31:10) These are the verses that inspired the beginning of “Fa ammore cu'mme” (“perla chiù d''e perle”). I was lucky enough to find that woman, even though I am in this tragedy I thank heaven for the privilege of sharing thirteen years of my life with her.

With this message this morning sourceWith the voice of Mamigritta, he greets his wife, Daniela, who died after a struggle with illness. Daniela Shawli was with Gennaro della VolpeThis is the real name of the Neapolitan singer and songwriter, her daughter Lea.

The wife of Reis, the lead singer of the band Mamigrita, has died. Band: “Shocked and Lost”

“A long sunny day without a cloud – the musician continues in his letter – you have left me a daughter that I will try to raise in the light of her example. Thank you Daniela, thank my life. Thank you to all of you who came yesterday to say goodbye to her, your love must have passed seven times through the sky to reach her.” Daniela was of Hungarian Jewish descent, and had inherited a house from her grandparents in Tel Aviv where the couple lived in alternating Italian residence.

