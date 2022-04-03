April 3, 2022

Daniel Odesse wins the golden egg in Sestriere, Italy’s strongest athlete in the race – TeleAesse.it – ​​Abruzzo and Molise news – News and videos on politics, news, sport and the environment

Mirabelle Hunt April 3, 2022 2 min read

3 April 2022 Roccaraso, sport 0 comments

Daniel Oddis wins the Golden Egg at Sestriere, in the race for the strongest athletes in Italy

Sestriere – An unforgettable day for him Roccaraso Ski Clubafter two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, on the first weekend of Aprilgolden eggsThe classic end-of-season race is now in its 39th edition.

A competition limited to athletes in the Pulcini categories (born 2010 to 2015), junior skiers competed today April 3, concluding the competitive season on the slopes of Sestriere. Due to heavy snowfall in the days leading up to the race, a reduced rate takes place in one day.

The race started on three tracks simultaneouslyAll age appropriate competitors. I started with the youngest Super Baby class, where Daniel Odis of Roccaraso Ski Club was the fastest in its class. This year the young athlete achieved successes in every competition, but in this event they achieved successes Join the strongest athletes in Italy.

For the same female category was the winner Maria Victoria Modrin Team Pollard. Advancement with a successful age in the children’s category for Giovanni Oliveri From the Ski Club Sansicario Cesana e Martina Romano From the Sauze d’Oulx Ski Club. Among the oldest, in the puppy class, they ascended to the highest rung of the podium Giovanni Ciccarelli From the Golden Team Ceccarelli e Sophia Merlin From Ski Club Equipe Pragelato.

In all that they took to the track in 952 mathematicians To compete for the prestigious trophy. Beautiful sunny day, winter temperatures, perfect snow and perfect conditions from all points of view, I accompanied the descendants of athletes from all over Italy and also from abroad with representatives from France, Spain and the UK.

At the end of the competition, all participants received a classic chocolate egg as a wish for a happy Easter. Satisfaction score for the president of the Rokkarasu Ski Club Nicolo ViscoToday was a beautiful day because Roccaraso Ski Club triumphed in Sestriere with our athlete Daniel Oddis in the Super Baby category. For us, great satisfaction with the work done because the strongest athletes in Italy are participating in this competition and we have Daniel who confirmed that he is the strongest in his classTo our little home hero, best wishes for a future full of success.

Michel de Franco


