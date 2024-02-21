Volkswagen ID.7: More space with the Tourer

Passat electric – the offer Volkswagen ID.7 If you expand with Tourist car, a large electric station wagon that can also be considered a kind of extension of the Passat range, is not available in an electric version. The new beds allow for capacity Box Ranging between minimum 605 litres A maximum 1,714 litresin addition to the estimated battery life of 685 km. All in a majestic yet dynamic style.

Identical measures – Both Volkswagen ID.7sedan and Tourist carthey share all measurements (Length 4,961 mm(1,862 wide, 1,536 high and 2,971 mm wheelbase) but it differs at the rear, where the wagon's roofline extends almost to the tail. The slanting tailgate not only creates a more dynamic style, but also increases trunk space. to'Imposing appearance It is reinforced by an LED light bar that also includes an illuminated VW logo on higher models. Upon request, the smart glass panoramic roof is available with a PDLC (polymer dispersion liquid crystal) coating capable of turning the glass from transparent to dark with a simple touch command or through the voice assistant.

Almost 130 liters more – If it concerns the passenger compartment and technological equipment Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Following what we've already seen in the sedan, the new electric family car's strong point is just that Box. Behind the rear sofa, which can be folded down asymmetrically, there is a compartment Increase sizeWhich improves the sedan's capacity by 128 litres. With the back seat in place, the increase is 73 litres. The trunk floor dimensions are identical, measuring 1,075 mm. With the seats folded down, the available length increases to 1,948 mm, while the maximum width between the wheel arches is exactly one metre. some Custom accessories (e.g. a divider, side grille or tray) allows the touring vehicle to make better use of its versatility.

Two batteries – However, the power of the electric motor does not change and continues to conduct 286 CV of power and 545 Nm of torque, unloaded to the ground from the rear wheels. However, on Volkswagen ID.7 TourerThe Pro version has been added with a 77 kWh battery Alternative Pro S (which will also arrive in the sedan) which benefits from a new 86 kWh unit. The smaller battery can be charged at a direct current (DC) fast charging station with a maximum power of 175 kW, while the 86 kWh battery can reach a peak of 200 kW. Both can recharge from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.