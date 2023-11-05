November 5, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Dancing with the Stars, Tu Sì que vales and Macondo- Corriere.it

Dancing with the Stars, Tu Sì que vales and Macondo- Corriere.it

Lorelei Reese November 5, 2023 1 min read

Below are the TV ratings for yesterday, Saturday, November 4. The most watched prime-time program was Talent you deserve this In Canale 5, after the usual challenge with Dancing with the stars On opinion 1.

Below are the ratings obtained by the individual networks:

On Rai 1, the third episode Dancing with the stars (Here are our report cards): 3,075,000 viewers for a 22.4% share.

On Rai 2 TV series SWAT: 669,000 viewers, with a share of 3.8%.

On Rai 3, the second episode Macondo: 348,000 viewers, with a share of 2.3%.

In Rete 4 movie Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure: 529,000 viewers, or 3.2%.

On Channel 5, the seventh episode of the talent show you deserve this (Here are our report cards): 3,856,000 viewers for a 27.9% share.

In Italy 1 movie My voice: 673,000 viewers, with a share of 3.9%.

On La7, column In other words: 1,020,000 viewers, with a share of 5.7%.

On TV8, Speed ​​Racing Formula 1 GP San PaoloDelayed (here’s the rating): 658,000 viewers, a 3.5% share.

Sol Novi, talk show Agreements and disagreements: 388 thousand viewers, with a share of 2.2%.

November 5, 2023 (Modified November 5, 2023 | 10:22)

© All rights reserved

See also  Spanish cuisine arrives in Italian homes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Tina Cipolari can’t help herself: “They decided to go out together” | The live broadcast ends with a bang

November 4, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Arcade: Apex Rebels, the new reckless driving experience

November 4, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sobrinaluto, won more than 398 thousand euros in Milan: here is the winning combination

November 4, 2023 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Dancing with the Stars, Tu Sì que vales and Macondo- Corriere.it

November 5, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Italian League: Milan – Udinese 0-1, stadium whistles at San Siro – Football

November 5, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Here’s how to cook vegetables in an air fryer, helpful tips

November 5, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Bulldozers accompanied by tanks open roads against Hamas’ “nests”.

November 5, 2023 Samson Paul